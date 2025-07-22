Why Bobby Flay Doesn't Think He Needs To Go Head-To-Head With Ina Garten In A Cooking Competition

If you're a Food Network fan, you've seen your favorite celebrity chefs go head-to-head time and again in a variety of cooking competitions. "Beat Bobby Flay," in particular, invites other Food Network champions to try to show up the master of the grill, but Flay isn't willing to have a showdown with just anyone. He isn't willing to try to hold his own with the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten — because he doesn't believe he could win.

"I would get killed," said Flay in an interview with Tasting Table when asked if he would ever consider going against Garten in a cooking competition. "Ina is the queen. I love her so much. And I'll tell you what, she's already beaten me." Flay went on to explain that years ago, his daughter took the time to cook him breakfast on Father's Day. When he glanced at the counter to see which of his cookbooks she pulled, he had to laugh when he noticed it wasn't one of his at all. "And of course, she was using Ina Garten's," Flay said. "There's only one Ina." Garten's many cookbooks are highly praised, so we can only guess which of the many breakfast recipes Flay's daughter chose to make from Garten's catalog.