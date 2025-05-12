Bobby Flay's Lobster Cobb Salad Was Inspired By Another Favorite Food Network Star's
When one chef pays homage to another on the plate, the results can be out of this world. And when said professionals orbit the Food Network universe, their stars shine even brighter. Such is the case with Bobby Flay's lobster Cobb salad, which borrows its luxurious protein from Ina Garten's own upgrade. "The incomparable Ina Garten made one for lunch during a visit Bobby made to her home that has always stuck in his mind," reads a note on Flay's website.
At their most basic, both Ina Garten and Bobby Flay's spendy seafood Cobbs eschew the traditional chicken for lobster meat. Flay's preparation makes for a heartier entrée, as it calls for ½ pound of chopped claw and tail per person. Garten's relatively lighter mix uses 1 to 1 ½ pounds in a salad intended to serve four to six people. It's an extravagant swap in either amount, considering that Cobb salad was invented to use up kitchen scraps. And Garten and Flay's takes diverge even further in small but meaningful ways from there.
Lobster Cobb two celebrity chef ways
Ina Garten's lobster Cobb salad looks a little more polished, its ingredients a little more vibrant, thanks to its vinaigrette. Garten's calls for the light combination of Dijon, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper for a sheer coating. Flay's adds chipotle purée and mayonnaise to the mix for a kick that also more heavily coats the main ingredients. He also calls for somewhat hearty greens like romaine or baby Gem, where Garten uses dainty, peppery arugula.
Perhaps most substantially, Ina Garten's lobster Cobb hews close to tradition with punchy crumbled blue cheese. The inimitably marbled variety asserts itself in any medley, introducing a flavor that can veer dangerously close to overpowering if you overdo it. Flay's spin swings in the opposite direction with similarly textured but considerably milder feta. Neither recipe demands that you do so, but you can either prep and grill the lobster like a pro at home, or use the simple butter poached lobster method that'll leave everyone impressed.