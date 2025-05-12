Bobby Flay's Lobster Cobb Salad Was Inspired By Another Favorite Food Network Star's

When one chef pays homage to another on the plate, the results can be out of this world. And when said professionals orbit the Food Network universe, their stars shine even brighter. Such is the case with Bobby Flay's lobster Cobb salad, which borrows its luxurious protein from Ina Garten's own upgrade. "The incomparable Ina Garten made one for lunch during a visit Bobby made to her home that has always stuck in his mind," reads a note on Flay's website.

At their most basic, both Ina Garten and Bobby Flay's spendy seafood Cobbs eschew the traditional chicken for lobster meat. Flay's preparation makes for a heartier entrée, as it calls for ½ pound of chopped claw and tail per person. Garten's relatively lighter mix uses 1 to 1 ½ pounds in a salad intended to serve four to six people. It's an extravagant swap in either amount, considering that Cobb salad was invented to use up kitchen scraps. And Garten and Flay's takes diverge even further in small but meaningful ways from there.