Don't Throw Away Leftover Hamburger Buns If You Still Have Room For Dessert

Hamburger buns are more versatile than you may think. Before you throw out your stale hamburger buns after a picnic, consider using them for your next dessert. There are a variety of desserts you can make out of hamburger buns, but a popular one is bread pudding. Bread pudding is made with simple ingredients, including stale bread, milk, sugar, eggs, and spices, to create a deliciously sweet custard-soaked bread treat. You can use any type of bread for bread pudding, but brioche buns offer a fluffy texture and sweet flavor.

The reason stale buns are best for bread pudding is because they work better to absorb the custard; fresh bread gets too mushy. If your hamburger buns aren't stale enough, you can pop them in the oven to lightly toast them a bit. However, bread pudding may require a full day of baking; if you're looking for a quick recipe, there are many other ways to use up your stale buns.