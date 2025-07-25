Why Texas Roadhouse Designs Differ At Every Location

When people think of Texas Roadhouse, the first thing that comes to mind is steak. There's a massive menu of steaks at Texas Roadhouse (all of which we ranked), so there's something for everyone. Plus, Texas Roadhouse keeps steaks affordable so you don't have to break the bank to enjoy a steak dinner. It's easy to see why steak takes center stage at Texas Roadhouse, but there's one overlooked aspect of the chain that people should take a look at, literally: Each Texas Roadhouse features unique wall murals, all of which are designed to honor and reflect the local community of each individual location.

This means no two Texas Roadhouse locations have the same paintings. Each one, from the original Texas Roadhouse to the newest on the block, looks different. Some locations have gotten pretty creative with their themes, using anything from the local football team to landmarks and wildlife, proudly showcasing the personality that their city has to offer.