Why Texas Roadhouse Designs Differ At Every Location
When people think of Texas Roadhouse, the first thing that comes to mind is steak. There's a massive menu of steaks at Texas Roadhouse (all of which we ranked), so there's something for everyone. Plus, Texas Roadhouse keeps steaks affordable so you don't have to break the bank to enjoy a steak dinner. It's easy to see why steak takes center stage at Texas Roadhouse, but there's one overlooked aspect of the chain that people should take a look at, literally: Each Texas Roadhouse features unique wall murals, all of which are designed to honor and reflect the local community of each individual location.
This means no two Texas Roadhouse locations have the same paintings. Each one, from the original Texas Roadhouse to the newest on the block, looks different. Some locations have gotten pretty creative with their themes, using anything from the local football team to landmarks and wildlife, proudly showcasing the personality that their city has to offer.
The murals of Texas Roadhouse
While the food is consistent across the chain, you really don't know what a Texas Roadhouse location looks like until you step in it. A single Texas Roadhouse location has at least four unique murals made specially for that restaurant. Depending on the size, your nearest Texas Roadhouse might have more than four murals up, so keep your eyes peeled. As for what's depicted on the murals, anything goes. For example, at a Texas Roadhouse in Asheville, North Carolina, there are murals depicting bears at Chimney Rock and cheerleaders from the University of North Carolina Asheville. Meanwhile, at the Texas Roadhouse in Dickson City, Pennsylvania, there's a mural dedicated to hit sitcom "The Office" featuring characters from the show.
The only consistent aspect across all Texas Roadhouse locations is the presence of one mural of a Native American. The inclusion of this type of mural in all locations was something that Kent Taylor, founder of Texas Roadhouse, apparently insisted upon; he felt that honoring and representing Native American culture was essential. However, the depiction can be left up to interpretation of individual locations and artists.