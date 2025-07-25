This Specially Fermented Red Wine Should Be In Your Summer Rotation. Here's Why

Carbonic maceration isn't a process of making wine so much as it's a technique used to begin the wine-making process. The standard, non-carbonic maceration process sees grapes crushed and left to soak in their own juices while fermenting and releasing the tannic flavors most closely associated with red wine. This is likely what you picture when you think of wine-making: Masses of crushed grapes stewing in huge containers.

With carbonic maceration, the grape is kept whole instead of crushed. As Erin Henderson told us, "Instead of crushing grapes to get the juice for wine, grapes are left in whole clusters and placed in tanks that are filled with carbon dioxide and sealed. What happens in this oxygen-free environment is the grapes start fermenting intercellularly (within the grape itself). After some fermentation happens and low levels of alcohol are achieved, the grapes burst open and a standard yeast fermentation will finish the rest of the process of turning juice into alcohol."

This process makes for wines that are "typically light in color with low tannin [and] simple fruit flavors that have a candied or bubble gum sort of flavor quality," according to Henderson. This low-tannin red makes for what you could call a very "sessionable" wine, to borrow a beer term. As for pairings, Henderson suggests easy staples such as charcuterie boards and roast beef sandwiches. Whether you're a red enthusiast or a white wine drinker looking to expand your profile, these wines should be great summertime companions.