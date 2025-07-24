Don't Toss That McDonald's Receipt. It's The Key To Unlocking Secret Discounts

To fill out the Customer Satisfaction Survey, go to the McDVoice website and enter the survey code found in the middle of the receipt. It's a long number, so if possible, you may want to have someone read it aloud to you. What follows is a series of approximately 13 questions inquiring about your customer experience, including how you placed your order, the type of food you had, and the quality of your food and service. One question asks for three sentences explaining why you were "highly satisfied" with your food and service. However, if nothing stood out to you about your experience, you can simply leave it blank and click "next." Otherwise, mentioning a particular employee who provided excellent customer service is always a great way to recognize food service workers who go above and beyond.

There is a progress bar at the bottom so you can see how much more tedious clicking you have to endure. After entering your 26-digit code, you can breeze through the questions in less than two minutes if you don't think too hard about it (but still answer truthfully to help improve your local McDonald's). Once completed, you'll receive a validation code that you can write down on your receipt. Show or tell this code to an employee next time you order to receive the offer printed on the receipt. Customers can use one offer per visit and may complete five surveys per month per restaurant.