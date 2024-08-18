The Traditional Reasons Chinese Restaurants Have Round Tables

Sometimes topped with a Lazy Susan, the circular tables in Chinese restaurants epitomize cultural dining etiquette, social customs, and practicality. Prior to their adoption in 1644, per Making Modernity in East Asia, the Chinese used rectangular dining tables. The angular tables lined the walls while a theatrical performance took place in the center of the room during formal gatherings. The table set-up offered an excellent view of the entertainment but did little to facilitate chitchat across the room.

The adoption of the round table signified the beginning of a more egalitarian view of social hierarchy. It functioned the same way that round tables supposedly did for King Arthur's knights — when seated at a round table, rankings didn't matter. Because a round table lacks a distinct head or a foot, as rectangular-shaped tables do, it makes everyone equal regardless of social or financial status. And given that meals in Chinese culture are where people socialize, the round shape allows people to easily converse, if not face-to-face, nearly so.

In reality, the social hierarchy still dictates Chinese table etiquette for some. It is tradition for the person of honor to sit in the chair that either faces east or the front door. Those who sit on either side of the guest of honor also enjoy greater social rank. If you happen to be the host, count on sitting next to the service entrance. And plan on footing the bill, too, though paying is considered an honor, not a punishment, in Chinese culture.

