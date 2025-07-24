What To Order To Make Chick-Fil-A 'Nachos'

Chick-fil-A has spent decades establishing itself as one of the top fast food chicken joints with its iconic pressure-fried chicken that makes its sandwiches so good. And for the most part, it's stuck to that image, only offering a handful of other menu items that don't include chicken. But if you're creative enough, you can actually put together some delicious, loaded nachos using only Chick-fil-A menu items.

Through the years, there have been a few viral, high-protein Chick-fil-A hacks, and the nachos are another to add to the list. The hack comes from TikTok user @trainwithshay, who says the nachos are an easy way to get protein without sticking to the classic tenders. The first step is to ask for a plastic salad container; this is where you'll make the nachos. Then, buy a bag of Chick-fil-A potato chips, plus any other fixings you want — such as mac and cheese, chicken nuggets, and hot sauce. Dump the chips into the salad bowl, then top them with the fixings, and suddenly you have a bowl of loaded nachos featuring all of your favorite Chick-fil-A foods.