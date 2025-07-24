What To Order To Make Chick-Fil-A 'Nachos'
Chick-fil-A has spent decades establishing itself as one of the top fast food chicken joints with its iconic pressure-fried chicken that makes its sandwiches so good. And for the most part, it's stuck to that image, only offering a handful of other menu items that don't include chicken. But if you're creative enough, you can actually put together some delicious, loaded nachos using only Chick-fil-A menu items.
Through the years, there have been a few viral, high-protein Chick-fil-A hacks, and the nachos are another to add to the list. The hack comes from TikTok user @trainwithshay, who says the nachos are an easy way to get protein without sticking to the classic tenders. The first step is to ask for a plastic salad container; this is where you'll make the nachos. Then, buy a bag of Chick-fil-A potato chips, plus any other fixings you want — such as mac and cheese, chicken nuggets, and hot sauce. Dump the chips into the salad bowl, then top them with the fixings, and suddenly you have a bowl of loaded nachos featuring all of your favorite Chick-fil-A foods.
@trainwithshay
Chick-fil-A loaded nachos 620 cals, 40g protein 🔥
How to build your perfect Chick-fil-A nachos
The waffle chips are a great nacho base if you want that extra crunch, but for a heartier version, you can also make loaded waffle fries using the same tricks. You can put almost anything on nachos — the chain's macaroni and cheese is a good option, but make things even healthier by ordering a salad, grilled chicken nuggets, and some ranch dressing. Top the chips with the salad and nuggets, then drizzle the ranch dressing over top for veggie-loaded nachos with plenty of protein.
For comfort food-style nachos, keep the macaroni and cheese, and add some crispy chicken nuggets, then drizzle barbecue sauce over the top. For Buffalo chicken nachos, swap the barbecue sauce for one packet of ranch and one packet of Buffalo sauce, then top the nachos with both. Chick-fil-A also has limited-time specials, such as pimento cheese, that you can add when they're available. And if you're not in the mood for nachos, you can also use the salad container to turn your favorite Chick-fil-A meals into a Chipotle-style bowl.