Hack Your Chick-Fil-A Order Into A Chipotle-Style Bowl
If you're looking for a fast food hack that makes your taste buds swoon, then put this Chipotle-meets-Chick-Fil-A hack on your must-try list. It combines the flavors of Chick-Fil-A with the bowl-style presentation of Chipotle. Currently, it's not on Chick-Fil-A's menu, so you'll have to pull a MacGyver to bring the bowl's disparate ingredients together. The hack, which has gone viral on TikTok, starts with a foundation of Chick-Fil-A's waffle fries. These get tossed into the bottom of a to-go salad container. Chick-Fil-A offers salads, but you won't need the salad, just the clamshell container it comes in. (If you're at a franchise location that charges for extra cups and other to-go dishes, plan on forking over some extra cash in exchange for the clamshell.)
Next, add the fast food chain's mac and cheese into the mix, followed by some chicken nuggets. And because all good mash-ups need a secret sauce, you'll create your own by drizzling some of the Chick-Fil-A's Honey Roasted Barbecue sauce and Garden Herb Ranch on top of it — at least one packet of each. All of this might be just a container of food to-go were it not for the good shake of the clamshell to-go box at the end. Just snap the lid shut and shake it like an Etch-A-Sketch. Eating is the final step. Given the mixture of cheese from the mac and cheese, as well as the addition of the two special sauces, grabbing a few napkins might be in order before you take a deep dive into this dish.
A Chick-Fil-A hack endorsed by a food influencer
This mish-mash of deliciousness is the brainchild of TikToker @babydoll_247. And fortunately for her, her culinary light certainly isn't being hidden behind the proverbial bushel, thanks to fellow TikToker Keith Lee. Lee, a restaurant critic and food influencer on the app, tried the hack for himself and rated it a 9.5 out of 10. Many of Lee's 15 million followers said they tried this ingenious Chick-Fil-A menu deviation because of his glowing review. Given that Lee ranked among Forbes' 30 Under 30 and is known for his honest reviews of the restaurant dishes he tries, 9.5 out of 10 is quite the endorsement.
While it might be too soon to tell if this viral moment will make an influencer out of BabyDoll26, a few fast food employees (or former employees) have made names for themselves creating hacks just like the Chick-Fil-A/Chipotle-style bowl, including Miriam Webb, who parlayed her fast food TikToks into influencer deals and sponsored posts with Shake Shack, Zaxby's, and El Pollo Loco. Whether this hack's creator becomes an internet star or not, it's well worth trying the order for yourself.