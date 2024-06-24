Hack Your Chick-Fil-A Order Into A Chipotle-Style Bowl

If you're looking for a fast food hack that makes your taste buds swoon, then put this Chipotle-meets-Chick-Fil-A hack on your must-try list. It combines the flavors of Chick-Fil-A with the bowl-style presentation of Chipotle. Currently, it's not on Chick-Fil-A's menu, so you'll have to pull a MacGyver to bring the bowl's disparate ingredients together. The hack, which has gone viral on TikTok, starts with a foundation of Chick-Fil-A's waffle fries. These get tossed into the bottom of a to-go salad container. Chick-Fil-A offers salads, but you won't need the salad, just the clamshell container it comes in. (If you're at a franchise location that charges for extra cups and other to-go dishes, plan on forking over some extra cash in exchange for the clamshell.)

Advertisement

Next, add the fast food chain's mac and cheese into the mix, followed by some chicken nuggets. And because all good mash-ups need a secret sauce, you'll create your own by drizzling some of the Chick-Fil-A's Honey Roasted Barbecue sauce and Garden Herb Ranch on top of it — at least one packet of each. All of this might be just a container of food to-go were it not for the good shake of the clamshell to-go box at the end. Just snap the lid shut and shake it like an Etch-A-Sketch. Eating is the final step. Given the mixture of cheese from the mac and cheese, as well as the addition of the two special sauces, grabbing a few napkins might be in order before you take a deep dive into this dish.

Advertisement