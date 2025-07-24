The Delicious Way To Use Up Leftover White Wine In Your Next Meal

A great way to cook without adding calories is to steam food, but it is notorious for results that are tender but have little flavor. A quick way to change that is by adding some white wine left from the night before to the steaming water, which will impart a layer of flavor that mimics some of the wine's tasting notes.

Seafood, fish, and vegetables are ideal candidates for this wine steaming method, which will see hints of stone fruit, grassy elements, and aromatics like vanilla gently shine through in your food. Steaming works so beautifully with the delicate flesh of fish and seafood because of the way it denatures proteins. In layman's terms, the steaming lets the protein structures gently unfold, causing them to plump and cook through, as opposed to shrinking and seizing up, which can happen with other more aggressive cooking methods. Think of succulent shrimp steamed over a bath of white wine with lemon and a bay leaf, cod flavors blooming over wine with a bit of thyme or dill, or mussels gently opening over white wine with garlic. The combinations are endless and you can take direction from the profile of your wine and your protein. Vegetables also enjoy this delicate treatment and can even be cooked at the same time as the protein, anything from asparagus to spinach or artichokes will work.