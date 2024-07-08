You Don't Need A Dedicated Steamer Pot. Here's What To Use Instead

The lack of a steamer pot doesn't mean your plans for trying to make steamed artichokes (or other steamed veggies) needs to be put on ice. A simple soup pot with a lid and a stainless steel steamer basket can get the job done just fine. Unlike the traditional steamer pot, this method of steaming food doesn't require a set-up with a stacked two-tier set-up.

Instead, you'll fill the steamer basket with your veggies, dumplings, or protein. Next, place the metal steamer basket in the pot and fill the bottom of the soup pot up with water until it almost touches the bottom of the steam basket. Allow the water to boil. The amount of time the food needs to cook depends on what you're steaming. For example, asparagus takes about five minutes to steam, while potatoes need to bask in the steamer basket for 10 to 15 minutes before they're ready.

Steamer pots work with a two- or three-tiered set-up, with the top pots having holes in them. These are built-in steamer baskets. The metal steamer basket alternative replaces the double-boiler-type pot, allowing you to use a soup pot in a multifunctional way. It also saves space in your cabinet because the stainless steel basket is small and can be stashed inside another pot for storage.

