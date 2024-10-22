How Long Does White Wine Last In The Fridge Once Opened?

Let's set the scene: You're making a wonderful dinner and have chosen some of the best white wine to pair with it. Dinner tastes excellent, but now you're left with a half-drunk bottle of wine that you have to keep in the fridge. Now you're left wondering how long it will keep before going bad.

Typically, white wine will stay fresh in the fridge for three to five days before experiencing a decay in flavor due to oxidation. However, full-bodied white wines like Chardonnay, Viognier, and Fiano will oxidize more quickly. This is because oxidation is used during their aging process to give them more body and complex flavor.

While oxidation can be beneficial to wine, which is why it is recommended to aerate or decant full-bodied wines to bring out flavor, it can be harmful over time. This is because oxygen kickstarts a chemical reaction that turns ethanol, better known as alcohol, into acetaldehyde. When used during winemaking in a controlled process, oxidation can impart flavor with nutty or apple-like undertones. However, the process speeds up when you open a bottle of wine, causing the flavors to change quickly, even when re-corked.

You can tell white wine is experiencing the effects of oxidization when it acquires a more golden color, a fruitier flavor, and sharper, bitter taste. If left too long, white wines will darken, and their flavors will become dull. They may also begin having a cider or vinegar-like smell.