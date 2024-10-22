How Long Does White Wine Last In The Fridge Once Opened?
Let's set the scene: You're making a wonderful dinner and have chosen some of the best white wine to pair with it. Dinner tastes excellent, but now you're left with a half-drunk bottle of wine that you have to keep in the fridge. Now you're left wondering how long it will keep before going bad.
Typically, white wine will stay fresh in the fridge for three to five days before experiencing a decay in flavor due to oxidation. However, full-bodied white wines like Chardonnay, Viognier, and Fiano will oxidize more quickly. This is because oxidation is used during their aging process to give them more body and complex flavor.
While oxidation can be beneficial to wine, which is why it is recommended to aerate or decant full-bodied wines to bring out flavor, it can be harmful over time. This is because oxygen kickstarts a chemical reaction that turns ethanol, better known as alcohol, into acetaldehyde. When used during winemaking in a controlled process, oxidation can impart flavor with nutty or apple-like undertones. However, the process speeds up when you open a bottle of wine, causing the flavors to change quickly, even when re-corked.
You can tell white wine is experiencing the effects of oxidization when it acquires a more golden color, a fruitier flavor, and sharper, bitter taste. If left too long, white wines will darken, and their flavors will become dull. They may also begin having a cider or vinegar-like smell.
How to keep white wine fresh after opening
Whether you're buying an expensive bottle or a bargain wine from Costco, the last thing you want is for it to go off before you can finish it. Fortunately, several methods can help preserve the quality of your white wine once it has been opened.
First, you'll want to re-cork your wine as soon as possible. This will prevent more air from infiltrating the bottle. Don't ever let a bottle sit out unless you're absolutely sure you'll be finishing it. Once you're ready to store your wine, the fridge is the best place for it, as it is a cool, dark environment that can slow down the degradation process.
There are also specially designed wine savers like Vacu Vin, which vacuum seals wine bottles by removing air to prolong freshness. This can extend the life of white wine for up to two weeks. Likewise, brands like Coravin offer toppers that penetrate the cork without removing it and allow you to pour wine without introducing oxygen to the bottle. With this system, wine can last up to four weeks.
Alternatively, you can use a red wine storage hack to save your white wine, which involves decanting it into a smaller bottle. This is advantageous because the bottles are smaller, so there is less room for oxygen inside during storage. While finding half bottles or splits at traditional supermarkets can be tricky, many specialty liquor stores will carry them.
Creative ways to use leftover white wine
If you have wine that's past its prime or otherwise going to go unfinished, don't just toss it in the trash! Leftover white wine can be used in several creative ways and shouldn't go to waste. For one, white wine is fantastic to cook with because the alcohol helps enhance the flavor of other ingredients. For leftover white wine that's still good, you can use it to braise meat and vegetables, deglaze your pan after sautéing, or poach fruit and fish. Thanks to its acidity, it can even work great in a marinade and help tenderize meat. Alternatively, it can be used to create a creamy white wine sauce for pasta that pairs well with seafood.
For wine that has gone off, you definitely don't want to cook with it, but that doesn't mean it isn't useful because white wine is surprisingly good at cleaning things. In 2002, researchers from Oregon State University (via Wine Spectator) found it to be a good disinfectant, while a 2020 study from Croatia found that white wines demonstrated antimicrobial activity. This makes them a good option for wiping down counters, so long as they're not a porous material like granite, as the wine can damage those over time. Additionally, white wine can be used to remove red wine stains, and it works even better than some store-bought cleaners.