How Bobby Flay Honored Julia Child At His Vegas Restaurant, Brasserie B

French cuisine shows us that sophistication can be intertwined with simplicity. With its creative plating that serves as a feast for the senses, it also proves that food is not just food, but an art form in its own right. This is the kind of experience diners expect from Bobby Flay's restaurant, Brasserie B, which features French-inspired meals for the soul. Tasting Table had the chance to speak with the chef and restaurateur, who shared how he was particularly inspired by the late TV personality Julia Child. It seems fitting that he included his take on a dish that kickstarted Julia Child's career and love for French cuisine — sole meunière — on the menu of Brasserie B. His Dover sole was a thoughtful (and delicious) tribute served with lemon sauce and wild mushrooms, with understated notes of sweet and creamy, evoking comfort in every bite.

Sadly, the Dover sole isn't listed on Brasserie B's menu at the time of this writing, but it's not just the delectable seafood that Flay was inspired by. There are also other touches that are reminiscent of dishes you'd find in Child's cookbook — albeit not the exact recipes, but the spirit is there. Without a doubt, Brasserie B is a Las Vegas gem that has a certain joie de vivre — echoing Child's zest for the culinary world — with intentional and mindful additions that the late French cuisine aficionado would have perhaps raved about. And who knows, it might have even been one of Julia Child's favorite restaurants.