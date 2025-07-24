How Bobby Flay Honored Julia Child At His Vegas Restaurant, Brasserie B
French cuisine shows us that sophistication can be intertwined with simplicity. With its creative plating that serves as a feast for the senses, it also proves that food is not just food, but an art form in its own right. This is the kind of experience diners expect from Bobby Flay's restaurant, Brasserie B, which features French-inspired meals for the soul. Tasting Table had the chance to speak with the chef and restaurateur, who shared how he was particularly inspired by the late TV personality Julia Child. It seems fitting that he included his take on a dish that kickstarted Julia Child's career and love for French cuisine — sole meunière — on the menu of Brasserie B. His Dover sole was a thoughtful (and delicious) tribute served with lemon sauce and wild mushrooms, with understated notes of sweet and creamy, evoking comfort in every bite.
Sadly, the Dover sole isn't listed on Brasserie B's menu at the time of this writing, but it's not just the delectable seafood that Flay was inspired by. There are also other touches that are reminiscent of dishes you'd find in Child's cookbook — albeit not the exact recipes, but the spirit is there. Without a doubt, Brasserie B is a Las Vegas gem that has a certain joie de vivre — echoing Child's zest for the culinary world — with intentional and mindful additions that the late French cuisine aficionado would have perhaps raved about. And who knows, it might have even been one of Julia Child's favorite restaurants.
Other dishes at Brasserie B that would have made Julia Child proud
Brasserie B is like an Art Deco time machine, taking you back to Paris in the 1930s to the 1940s. Its sophistication and elegance echo the refined menu, as well as Bobby Flay's flair. For a comforting breakfast meal, there's the croque monsieur, which is a bit similar to a typical ham and cheese sandwich — but elevated. While it might not be exactly how Julia Child would have made it, you would have found her making something similar, for sure. There's also the onion soup that Child had her fair share of interpretations of, with the main difference being Flay's use of Vidalia onions, known for their delicately sweeter touch.
When it comes to deliciously creamy accompaniments, we imagine the potato purée might have been Child's top pick, as it contains one of Julia Child's favorite foods: butter. Flay gives the side dish a French butter twist for a creamier finish, with a touch of chives. Without a doubt, Brasserie B reminds us that inspiration, technique, and expertise can create something beautiful. Just as Julia Child shared in Lynn Gilbert and Gaylen Moore's "Particular Passions: Talks With Women Who Have Shaped Our Times," "The more you know, the more you can create. There's no end to imagination in the kitchen," a line Flay seemingly lives by, whether he knows it or not.
