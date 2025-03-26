Avoid Ordering This Lean Cut Of Steak At LongHorn Steakhouse, Or Risk A Tough Bite

If you're headed for a juicy steak dinner at casual chain LongHorn Steakhouse, you should know that their various steaks, from a ribeye to a T-bone or New York strip, are not all created equal. To sort the wheat from the chaff, Chowhound tried and ranked seven standard LongHorn Steakhouse steaks and found that there's one option you may want to avoid — although it does have some redeeming values. That steak, which was ranked last, is the Renegade Sirloin.

Our reviewer found the Renegade Sirloin to be the toughest cut on LongHorn's menu, in part because it's a leaner cut — and generally speaking, lean steak cuts toughen up more easily when cooked. For that reason, if you do opt for the Renegade Sirloin, it would be wise to order it rare to medium-rare to mitigate any potential toughness. If you like your steak cooked blue rare, which effectively means ultra rare (just briefly seared on a grill), you may have to settle for just rare: At least on its online menu, LongHorn does not allow you to select anything less cooked than a rare steak, although this may not be the case when ordering in person. Either way, despite its inherent toughness, the Renegade Sirloin does come with some positives.