We Tried Every McDonald's Dessert, And This Classic Treat Reigns Supreme

Is it hyperbolic to claim that nearly every American has their own personal favorite McDonald's item? Perhaps, but given that McDonald's is the biggest fast food chain in the country and the second largest in the world, with over 41,000 worldwide locations, its menu is well-known and highly debated by millions. Many customers swear by one of McDonald's signature burgers or its beloved french fries, but there are also those who visit the chain primarily for a sweet treat — or would at least feel wrong leaving without one.

McDonald's has a robust enough dessert menu, filled with iconic creations like its apple pies, McFlurries, and soft serve ice cream, that even within the category, you're likely to find dissenting favorites. That's why Chowhound taste-tested and ranked every McDonald's dessert to determine, once and for all, which one takes the proverbial cake (ironically, there was no cake on the list).

Even the "worst" dessert on the list had its merits, but the winner was an above-and-beyond standout. The honor was awarded to McDonald's Hot Fudge Sundae, a nostalgic classic that provides the perfect sensory experience while triggering happy childhood memories in every bite. Other contestants, like the Vanilla Cone and the Oreo McFlurry, put up a valiant fight, but when it comes to taste, texture, and ingredient quality, nothing beats the Hot Fudge Sundae.