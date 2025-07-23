You Don't Need Boiling Water To Brew Tea: Try This Old School Southern Method Instead

It's a real catch-22, the want for iced tea on a hot summer day. On the one hand, there is nothing so refreshing as a glass of freshly brewed iced tea, accented with tinkling ice cubes and a wedge of lemon for garnish. On the other hand, the process of making iced tea — boiling water on the stovetop for brewing — is cumbersome on a hot and sticky day, made worse by the added humidity of a steaming pot. Luckily, there is one perfectly refreshing solution to this problem: sun tea.

If you're not Southern, you might not have heard of sun tea. After all, tea, and particularly sweet tea is the unofficial drink of the South. However, the concept is pretty simple: it's tea heated by the sun, rather than the stove. To make sun tea, simply place some tea bags into a glass (never plastic) container and fill it with water. Then, place the container in front of a window, or out on a porch in the sunlight for up to 4 hours. This method works best in hot weather, so make sure it's plenty hot and plenty sunny. At the end of its steeping time, the tea should have a rich color.

Sun tea tends to be milder than stovetop tea, as it is brewed over a longer time period and at a lower temperature. This will result in a more delicate taste, especially if you're using black tea, which is relatively high in bitter tannins. So not only will it save you a hot kitchen, but it will result in a truly delicious cup of tea to boot.