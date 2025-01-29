Here's How To Make Your Own Distilled Water At Home. It's Easy

So, distilled water isn't exactly what you want for sipping on a hot summer day, but it's definitely handy in certain situations. You can drink it, and you might expect it to taste great since it's all pure, but you'd be surprised to find the water tasting pretty plain. Yes, water is already bland itself, but without certain minerals like sodium and calcium, it won't have the same taste it normally does.

Instead, distilled water is the go-to for all sorts of water-using appliances like steam irons, humidifiers, and even high-end kitchen gadgets like steam ovens. It doesn't leave mineral deposits behind, which helps keep these devices working longer and more efficiently. It's also great for cleaning. If you've ever had to deal with mineral deposits in your coffee maker, iron, or even on glass and windows, distilled water helps avoid that buildup that regular water leaves behind.

Should you cook with distilled water? The short answer is no, you probably shouldn't. While distilled water can be useful for things like brewing beer, its lack of important minerals can alter your dish's taste too much. So, while distilled water may not be the best liquid to brew your coffee with, or an ideal liquid for boiling pasta, it does a great job in a variety of specialized uses. And, you don't have to run to the store when you need it. Just grab your pots, water, a little bit of patience, and you're set.