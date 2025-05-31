Here's What To Do If You Don't Have A Quarter At Aldi
So, you're all ready to go. You have your grocery list and you're sitting in the parking lot ready to make the perfect Aldi shopping trip, when suddenly it hits you: you forgot a quarter! And without that quarter, you're not getting a cart. This oh-so common mistake is one of many things you need to know before your first trip to Aldi.
Why Aldi requires a quarter to unlock the carts isn't just a quirky European thing the chain brought to America; it's actually how the grocery chain manages to keep its prices so affordable, as it doesn't need to spend any extra money paying staff to collect carts. So while it's a fantastic way to save on the groceries themselves, you could be missing out on all the Aldi bargains when you find yourself outside the store without a quarter on you.
However, before you start scanning your list to see what you can go without (or start prepping to carry it all in your arms), there are some more reasonable solutions to try first. You should try simply asking a cashier for a quarter. Many cashiers will have them to hand out for this very reason — the store wants you to shop after all! "Can I borrow a quarter for a cart?" may feel a bit awkward the first time you ask, but you're not the first person to have forgotten a quarter, and trust us, you won't be the last.
Keep a quarter handy for future trips
Once you've experienced the quarter dilemma, you won't be in a rush to do it again, that's for sure. And once you understand why not grabbing a grocery cart is bad shopping etiquette — because you'll likely block aisles and hold up checkout lines — then you will really understand why you should have a quarter on you at all times to avoid being caught unaware again. And it's much more simple than it sounds!
Simply pop a quarter in your car that is always there ready to go — you can keep it in the center console or in the glove compartment. You can even buy little magnetic coin organizers for your car on Amazon that are made specifically for this purpose. Perhaps even more simply, keeping a coin inside your wallet or purse that you never spend could be the solution you're looking for. Don't carry a wallet? Pop it in the back of your phone case!
And if you still somehow find yourself outside Aldi without a quarter and the cashier trick hasn't worked, you can rely on the friendliness of your fellow shoppers. If someone is just finishing their trip, they may be happy to hand you off their cart. Losing their quarter but not having to do the trip to the cart return area themselves may be a price they are willing to pay.