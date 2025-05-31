Here's What To Do If You Don't Have A Quarter At Aldi

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

So, you're all ready to go. You have your grocery list and you're sitting in the parking lot ready to make the perfect Aldi shopping trip, when suddenly it hits you: you forgot a quarter! And without that quarter, you're not getting a cart. This oh-so common mistake is one of many things you need to know before your first trip to Aldi.

Why Aldi requires a quarter to unlock the carts isn't just a quirky European thing the chain brought to America; it's actually how the grocery chain manages to keep its prices so affordable, as it doesn't need to spend any extra money paying staff to collect carts. So while it's a fantastic way to save on the groceries themselves, you could be missing out on all the Aldi bargains when you find yourself outside the store without a quarter on you.

However, before you start scanning your list to see what you can go without (or start prepping to carry it all in your arms), there are some more reasonable solutions to try first. You should try simply asking a cashier for a quarter. Many cashiers will have them to hand out for this very reason — the store wants you to shop after all! "Can I borrow a quarter for a cart?" may feel a bit awkward the first time you ask, but you're not the first person to have forgotten a quarter, and trust us, you won't be the last.