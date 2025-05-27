Why This Viral Aldi Shopping Cart Hack Is A Total Bust

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

More stores are implementing controversial shopping cart policies to save money on paying someone to collect and return wayward wheeled contraptions. Aldi locks its shopping carts, and you need a quarter to unlock one, receiving the coin back when returning the cart to its proper location. This system effectively allows customers to "rent" the cart for the duration of the shopping trip, as they don't lose any money. The only flaw in this quarter-for-cart system is attributable to human error: People sometimes forget to bring a quarter with them.

It's certainly annoying to try to shop without being able to access a cart, and this desperation has left people to hack the system using their house keys. The backs of several house keys roughly align with the dimensions of a quarter, allowing some shoppers to use a key in place of the coin. This idea is clever in a pinch, but it comes with some serious drawbacks. For instance, you often have your cart swapped out with a different one at checkout as the Aldi cashiers quickly scan your groceries. You'd have to verbally request to get your initial cart back, which disrupts the flow of operations. There's also the possibility of your key getting stuck and damaging both itself and the coin slot.