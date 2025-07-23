The Unexpected Breakfast Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Your Pasta Sauce

Pasta sauce is one of those staple recipes that have achieved mythic proportions in households across the country. Whether you call it tomato sauce or tomato gravy, there may be a splattered, hand-written recipe card that brings you straight back to your childhood and the lore of your own family's traditional sauce (or perhaps the secret is so closely guarded that it has never been written down). Regardless, people have very strong feelings about pasta sauce and the idea of a "secret ingredient" looms large.

Whether it is brown sugar or Worcestershire sauce, adding that extra level of unidentifiable but craveable flavor is like the holy grail of sauce. Why not try an unexpected breakfast staple as your very own flavor accentuator by adding ground coffee. Coffee is known for its punchy and robust service to many as a pick-me-up in the morning, but it serves in this capacity to add an unexpected extra layer of umami flavor to either a batch of all-purpose homemade tomato sauce or as a way to doctor up one of the top-ranked store-bought marinara sauces.