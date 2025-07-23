The Worst Kirkland Signature Alcohol Isn't Even Good In Mixed Drinks
When you don't have a lot of extra funds in the budget to spend on alcohol, it can be tempting to reach for the cheapest bottle on the shelf. But one experience of buying bottom-shelf vodka, only to have your eagerly anticipated white Russian taste exactly like gasoline, is probably enough to convince you that the cheapest option may be the biggest waste of money.
That's not to say there aren't ways to save dough on your liquor purchases. One place to do so is Costco, which is known for, among other things, its wide array of bargain liquors. Chowhound put together a helpful list of the best and worst bargain liquors to buy at Costco, covering everything from Scotch and gin to Irish cream, to help save you from wasting your hard-earned cash on something outright undrinkable. The worst of the offenders is Kirkland Signature's tequila reposado, a roughly $20 bottle described as smelling of nail polish and having a thin, harsh taste. Reviewers report this aged tequila is nasty enough that the flavor can't even be disguised in a mixed drink. While Costco does have other tequila options that seem to be more favorably reviewed, we recommend these top-shelf tequilas if you're in a position to splurge a little.
How to drink tequila reposado
It's easy to use a blanket term like tequila without realizing there's actually several tequila varieties. Typically, they have to do with how tequila has been aged. Labels to watch for include, from least-aged to most: blanco, reposado, añejo, and extra añejo. In general, you can expect younger tequilas to taste lighter and lean more into citrusy notes while aging brings out flavors such as vanilla and spices. Our tequila in question, reposado, falls smack dab in the middle of the aging range (between two months and a year).
If you already have a bottle of Kirkland Signature tequila reposado on-hand, it's best to try and use it as a mixer anyway, rather than trying to drink it straight. Since reviewers report that even a mixed drink can't totally cover up the astringent taste of this tequila, your best bet would be a cocktail that uses a lot of strong flavors. A good option might be the cantarito, a drink made of three citrus juices and grapefruit soda. Cut down on the amount of tequila used to give those citrus flavors even more of a chance to stand out. Something with a kick, such as a spicy margarita, may also distract your taste buds from any underlying notes of nail polish.