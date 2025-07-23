The Worst Kirkland Signature Alcohol Isn't Even Good In Mixed Drinks

When you don't have a lot of extra funds in the budget to spend on alcohol, it can be tempting to reach for the cheapest bottle on the shelf. But one experience of buying bottom-shelf vodka, only to have your eagerly anticipated white Russian taste exactly like gasoline, is probably enough to convince you that the cheapest option may be the biggest waste of money.

That's not to say there aren't ways to save dough on your liquor purchases. One place to do so is Costco, which is known for, among other things, its wide array of bargain liquors. Chowhound put together a helpful list of the best and worst bargain liquors to buy at Costco, covering everything from Scotch and gin to Irish cream, to help save you from wasting your hard-earned cash on something outright undrinkable. The worst of the offenders is Kirkland Signature's tequila reposado, a roughly $20 bottle described as smelling of nail polish and having a thin, harsh taste. Reviewers report this aged tequila is nasty enough that the flavor can't even be disguised in a mixed drink. While Costco does have other tequila options that seem to be more favorably reviewed, we recommend these top-shelf tequilas if you're in a position to splurge a little.