Beer Vs Wine: Which Is The Older Beverage?

Whether you're one to unwind with a glass of your favorite wine or grab a pint at the pub with your pals, there's no denying that beer and wine are two of the most beloved boozy beverages. From social settings to casual nights in, holding on to a glass of wine or a bottle of beer fits seamlessly into the imagery. Beer and wine have been an integral part of the beverage landscape for centuries, with different countries boasting regional specialties and blends that offer a diverse range of tasting notes.

Given the rich history of these two iconic drinks, which one came first? Did our ancestors start with transforming grains into beer or fermenting a batch of grapes into wine? According to archeological evidence that was unearthed near the Mediterranean port city of Haifa, which dates back 13,000 years, it appears that beer may have been the first to grace the crowds with its malty goodness. Archaeologists discovered traces of cereal grains in mortars, indicative of beer making from back in the day.

These remnants were discovered in the Raqefet Cave, a burial site for a group of hunter-gatherers in the eastern Mediterranean called the Natufians. The Natufians were believed to be avid savants of beer and incorporated beer into their social and spiritual rituals, including paying respects to the departed. This fascinating evidence seems to suggest that beer brewing may have been the motivational impetus behind cultivating cereal grains in some regions. If this hypothesis holds, beer, which may have been an accidental invention, was more than just a communal drink, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of agriculture and crop cultivation.