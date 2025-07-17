The First Wine Aged In Space Sold For An Out Of This World Price

In November 2019, 12 bottles of red wine went to space. The vintage 2000 Château Petrus spent 14 months orbiting earth as part of a research project by Space Cargo Unlimited. The wine, along with hundreds of merlot and cabernet sauvignon grapevines, was sent to space in the name of agricultural science, but the project's leaders also hoped future explorers to the moon and Mars would be able to enjoy "good food and good wine" (via Associated Press).

The Bordeaux wine returned from the International Space Station in January 2021, splashing into the Gulf of Mexico off the Tampa coastline. Most of the bottles, carefully protected by steel cylinders, remained corked for years following, with researchers investigating the effects of space on bubbles and sedimentation.

In May 2021, a bottle was put up for sale at Christie's auction house for $1 million, alongside a bottle of regular Petrus 2000 so the buyer could compare the two. Proceeds from the sale were earmarked to fund future research into wine and agriculture in space. So, while you may not find space wine on a restaurant wine list just yet, it's on its way to starry heights. When it comes to the future of viticulture, the sky's truly the limit.