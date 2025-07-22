The Soda With The Most Caffeine Probably Isn't What You'd Expect

Soda isn't the healthiest beverage, but it does offer a great energy boost. Most sodas have a good amount of caffeine, but the variety with the most caffeine may surprise you. A 12-ounce can of Mountain Dew Zero Sugar contains around 68 milligrams of caffeine. In comparison, a 12-ounce cup of coffee can have over 200 milligrams of caffeine in it. If you're looking at a shot of espresso, it has roughly the same amount of caffeine as the aforementioned Mountain Dew.

While not nearly as hefty as your morning coffee, it's still a pretty high amount of the stimulant. Other popular sodas like Diet Coke and Dr Pepper include quite a bit less caffeine compared to Mountain Dew Zero Sugar too, with 46 and 41 milligrams in a 12-ounce can respectively. If you drink caffeine on a regular basis, adding in a soda may not be the best idea. While the zero sugar in the Mountain Dew may keep you from a sugar rush, the caffeine will provide the same jittery effect.