The Soda With The Most Caffeine Probably Isn't What You'd Expect
Soda isn't the healthiest beverage, but it does offer a great energy boost. Most sodas have a good amount of caffeine, but the variety with the most caffeine may surprise you. A 12-ounce can of Mountain Dew Zero Sugar contains around 68 milligrams of caffeine. In comparison, a 12-ounce cup of coffee can have over 200 milligrams of caffeine in it. If you're looking at a shot of espresso, it has roughly the same amount of caffeine as the aforementioned Mountain Dew.
While not nearly as hefty as your morning coffee, it's still a pretty high amount of the stimulant. Other popular sodas like Diet Coke and Dr Pepper include quite a bit less caffeine compared to Mountain Dew Zero Sugar too, with 46 and 41 milligrams in a 12-ounce can respectively. If you drink caffeine on a regular basis, adding in a soda may not be the best idea. While the zero sugar in the Mountain Dew may keep you from a sugar rush, the caffeine will provide the same jittery effect.
Is it healthy to be drinking that much caffeine on a regular basis?
Many people consume caffeine daily, even though we're well aware that too much is bad for us. Having a lot of caffeine can spike your blood pressure and increase your heart rate, and it's not recommended by experts. Not only is caffeine bad for you, but the other ingredients in soda aren't the best either. Mountain Dew was once banned in over 100 countries for a number of dodgy ingredients, such as BVO. And yet, even though it's obviously not a healthy option, American soda drinkers typically consume 1.3 glasses a day on average.
There are plenty of caffeine-free sodas out there, like root beer and ginger ale, which may be a better option if you're looking to avoid the stimulant but are still craving something sweet. If you're a Mountain Dew superfan, there are also caffeine-free options available of it, depending on where you live. However, removing the caffeine from drinks can affect flavor, making them even sweeter. While caffeine is helpful for energy, regularly drinking Mountain Dew Zero Sugar is probably something you should try to limit from your diet.