The Controversial Drink That Was Once Banned In Over 100 Countries

When you think of banned drinks, your mind might go toward alcohol. For instance, there was the whole Four Loko controversy of the early 2000s that led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ban the heavily caffeinated malt liquor drink. But there is one equally controversial beverage that doesn't contain a drop of alcohol. The American formulation of Mountain Dew was banned throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, and elsewhere.

The reason was some of the drink's ingredients, with the main culprit being an additive called brominated vegetable oil (BVO). Beverage companies used this chemical as an emulsifier to help keep the citrus flavor in sodas from separating out. One of BVO's ingredients is bromine, which, over protracted exposure, can cause neurological symptoms like headaches and memory loss, among other issues, according to the Mayo Clinic. The U.K. banned BVO in the 1970s and the EU did as well in 2008. But in the U.S., where it has been used as a food additive since the 1920s, it took much longer.