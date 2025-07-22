The One Signature Fast Food Dessert We're Never Buying Again
Sometimes, you just need to add a sweet treat to your fast food order. But, if you're looking for the perfect dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth, there's one fast food staple that you need to steer clear of. Chowhound took the time to try and rank 13 signature fast food desserts, and the worst overall was undoubtedly Taco Bell's cinnamon twists. Many customers have given these twists mixed reviews over the years, and we ranked them last for several reasons. First, the texture was incredibly dry and crunchy. Even worse, these twists lacked any real flavor.
In fact, even if you're a diehard fan of cinnamon, this dessert should not be your go-to. These cinnamon twists are inspired by a Mexican snack called duros de harina, which resemble a similar shape to rotini pasta. The twists are deep-fried, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, and served warm. Maybe the viral Taco Bell dessert hack for cinnamon twists will make them a little better, or simply more palatable, but there's no guarantee. Whether these cinnamon twists need more seasoning or further preparation, this is one fast food dessert you can definitely pass on.
How the cinnamon twists compare to other fast food desserts
From cinnamon twists to milkshakes to brownies, we tried a wide variety of fast food desserts. Thankfully, not all of them disappointed us the way Taco Bell's cinnamon twists did. Out of everything we tasted, Culver's Concrete was by far the most delicious, especially since the fast food chain utilizes Reese's Peanut Butter Cups for it, rather than simply Pieces, which made a huge difference to the texture of this particular dessert. While Taco Bell attempted to mix two popular Mexican snacks, churros and duros de harina, together into one extra delicious treat, ultimately, they weren't successful.
Duros de harina are typically savory and filled with spice, but this version doesn't offer that intense flavor. You can't always expect much from a fast food dessert, but there were plenty of others that delivered a better taste. Taco Bell used to offer a similar version of this dessert called the Cinnamon Crispas, and many customers deeply miss them. The Crispas were deep-fried tortilla chips coated in cinnamon sugar, and most agree they offered a much better flavor than the twists. There were high hopes for Taco Bell's cinnamon twists, and we aren't the only ones who were left disappointed.