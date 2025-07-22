The One Signature Fast Food Dessert We're Never Buying Again

Sometimes, you just need to add a sweet treat to your fast food order. But, if you're looking for the perfect dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth, there's one fast food staple that you need to steer clear of. Chowhound took the time to try and rank 13 signature fast food desserts, and the worst overall was undoubtedly Taco Bell's cinnamon twists. Many customers have given these twists mixed reviews over the years, and we ranked them last for several reasons. First, the texture was incredibly dry and crunchy. Even worse, these twists lacked any real flavor.

In fact, even if you're a diehard fan of cinnamon, this dessert should not be your go-to. These cinnamon twists are inspired by a Mexican snack called duros de harina, which resemble a similar shape to rotini pasta. The twists are deep-fried, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, and served warm. Maybe the viral Taco Bell dessert hack for cinnamon twists will make them a little better, or simply more palatable, but there's no guarantee. Whether these cinnamon twists need more seasoning or further preparation, this is one fast food dessert you can definitely pass on.