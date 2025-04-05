This '80s Taco Bell Dessert Walked So The Cinnamon Twist Could Run
Every fast food chain has its list of discontinued items that people miss. From discontinued menu items at McDonald's to phased-out frozen treats from Dairy Queen, things come and go in the fast food industry quite often. Every now and then, a discontinued fast food item does eventually get transformed into something new, much like Taco Bell's predecessor to Cinnamon Twists.
Back in the 1980s, Taco Bell had a slightly different cinnamon dessert known as Cinnamon Crispas. These were essentially a sweet version of tortilla chips, fried and covered in cinnamon and sugar. The dessert lasted for a little under a decade and was discontinued in 1988.
However, Taco Bell did eventually provide a replacement for the beloved crunchy dessert with the introduction of the Cinnamon Twist. Instead of triangular tortilla chips, the Cinnamon Twists are puffed corn twists covered in cinnamon and sugar. As the years have passed, the Cinnamon Crispas have mostly become one of many things that most people don't know about Taco Bell.
The nostalgia for Cinnamon Crispas
Even though Cinnamon Crispas have been gone for some time, there is still plenty of love and nostalgia for the sweet tortilla chips. Users on Reddit on the r/Nostalgia subreddit have expressed an interest in the item's return; However, it has been so long since the item has been part of the menu that the chances of the Cinnamon Crispas making a return are relatively slim.
One thing people seemed to really like about the Cinnamon Crispas is the texture. Reddit users have often called them superior to the current Cinnamon Twists; on a thread in the r/Xennials subreddit, one user even went so far as to call Cinnamon Twists "just fried spiral pasta dusted with cinnamon sugar." The overall consensus from fans seems to be that Cinnamon Crispas were the better version of Cinnamon Twists.
That hasn't stopped fans from creating copycat recipes though. Thankfully, Cinnamon Crispas are simple and the recipes are rather straightforward. For the most part, making Cinnamon Crispas consists of cutting and frying tortillas, then coating them in cinnamon sugar.