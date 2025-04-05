This '80s Taco Bell Dessert Walked So The Cinnamon Twist Could Run

Every fast food chain has its list of discontinued items that people miss. From discontinued menu items at McDonald's to phased-out frozen treats from Dairy Queen, things come and go in the fast food industry quite often. Every now and then, a discontinued fast food item does eventually get transformed into something new, much like Taco Bell's predecessor to Cinnamon Twists.

Back in the 1980s, Taco Bell had a slightly different cinnamon dessert known as Cinnamon Crispas. These were essentially a sweet version of tortilla chips, fried and covered in cinnamon and sugar. The dessert lasted for a little under a decade and was discontinued in 1988.

However, Taco Bell did eventually provide a replacement for the beloved crunchy dessert with the introduction of the Cinnamon Twist. Instead of triangular tortilla chips, the Cinnamon Twists are puffed corn twists covered in cinnamon and sugar. As the years have passed, the Cinnamon Crispas have mostly become one of many things that most people don't know about Taco Bell.