The Taco Bell Dessert Hack That Has Us Raising An Eyebrow
When people think of Taco Bell, they tend to think of savory dishes like the beefy 5-layer burrito or the new Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla (which we've tried). While it's undoubtedly true that a good majority of Taco Bell's menu is made up of savory foods, the desserts shouldn't be discounted. The chain's cinnamon twists are pretty popular, enough to warrant a dessert hack popping up online.
The hack is simple: combine cinnamon twists with sour cream. There's nothing else to it, no cinnamon sugar or anything. According to online users, the result is supposed to taste like cheesecake. Reactions have been mixed, with many balking at the idea, and understandably so as the flavor combination sounds off-putting at first glance.
Still, there's also a crowd of people who like this combination, with some hailing it as one of the best Taco Bell hacks out there. Considering the hack first popped up on Reddit in 2018, resurfaced again on Reddit in 2021, and appeared on TikTok in 2023, clearly there are still fans of the combo out there.
Cinnamon twists with sour cream
To try this hack, you just need to order cinnamon twists and ask for a side of sour cream. From there, you just dip the twists in as much sour cream as you like. If you'd prefer it all in a bowl, customers have noted that you can ask for crushed cinnamon twists in a nacho supreme bowl with sour cream on top. However, this specific version of the hack was posted several years ago so it may no longer be valid.
As for how much sour cream to use, it really does depend on personal preference. Customers have noted that the amount of sour cream affects how much the twists taste like cheesecake. Since there isn't a precise ratio of twist to sour cream, perhaps that's why public opinion is somewhat divided on whether or not this hack is actually good.
Of course, you can always attempt to improve this with a little ingenuity if you don't mind waiting until you get home to dig in. Try adding some cinnamon sugar to up the sweetness factor, or balance things out with fruits like apple or strawberry. By itself, the hacked dessert is fine but it can easily be leveled up if you're willing to go the extra mile.