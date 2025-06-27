The Taco Bell Dessert Hack That Has Us Raising An Eyebrow

When people think of Taco Bell, they tend to think of savory dishes like the beefy 5-layer burrito or the new Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla (which we've tried). While it's undoubtedly true that a good majority of Taco Bell's menu is made up of savory foods, the desserts shouldn't be discounted. The chain's cinnamon twists are pretty popular, enough to warrant a dessert hack popping up online.

The hack is simple: combine cinnamon twists with sour cream. There's nothing else to it, no cinnamon sugar or anything. According to online users, the result is supposed to taste like cheesecake. Reactions have been mixed, with many balking at the idea, and understandably so as the flavor combination sounds off-putting at first glance.

Still, there's also a crowd of people who like this combination, with some hailing it as one of the best Taco Bell hacks out there. Considering the hack first popped up on Reddit in 2018, resurfaced again on Reddit in 2021, and appeared on TikTok in 2023, clearly there are still fans of the combo out there.