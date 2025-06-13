Have you seen Tom Collins? Surely you've heard of him — the fellow at the bar talking poorly of you? If the name doesn't ring a bell, it's because the man in reference isn't a real person, but rather the star of a 150-year-old hoax (much to the chagrin of anyone with this name). In the year 1874, the great Tom Collins hoax was peak humor. Even newspapers joined the fun with false sightings of Tom in the reports.

Let's picture a scene: Your friend says, "have you seen Tom Collins?" They know you don't know anyone with that name, but they insist you do know him and that this so-called Tom Collins is talking smack about you at the local bar. Naturally, you and your friend must confront this guy... only to find out that he never existed once reaching the bar. The good news is that your honor is intact, and now you can laugh with your prankster over the full experience with gin drinks, ready to play the joke on someone else tomorrow. The only "Tom Collins" most of us are familiar with today is the eponymous gin cocktail (a mix of gin, lemon, sugar, carbonated water, and one chaotic story). The event is similar to the fake "Goncharov" movie or fake country of "Listenbourg" that became viral internet memes in the 2020s; perhaps some humor is timeless.