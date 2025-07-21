The One Dish Anthony Bourdain Said Everyone Should Be Able To Cook With Ease

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you already have a dish or two that you can whip up like a pro — whether it's a classic, no-frills grilled cheese, or an elaborate tomato sauce or gravy — then you're already well on your way to many home cooking achievements to come. With a few recipes under your belt, it's also fun to look to past and present food world luminaries to see what foodstuffs they most prized. For Anthony Bourdain, this must-master meal required some everyday ingredients, plus patience and skill.

"Everyone should be able to make an omelet," Bourdain wrote in his 2011 book "Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and the People Who Cook." Omelet-making builds character, he claimed. "One learns, necessarily, to be gentle when acquiring omelet skills: a certain measure of sensitivity is needed to discern what's going on in your pan — and what to do about it," Bourdain wrote. Unlike, say, a scrambled egg, which even inexperienced home cooks can more or less recognize as finished, an omelet can be trickier to negotiate. But with a little knowledge and experience, you can figure out its ideal doneness and, sure, why not, catch some useful new qualities in the process.