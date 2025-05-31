The Best Type Of Mason Jar For A Breakfast Omelet You Can Make In Minutes
For those who love meal planning and eating on the run, nothing beats a pre-prepped Mason jar meal. Overnight oats and salads have been in the spotlight for years. Lately, the Mason jar omelet has also been gaining momentum, and rightly so. It's a fast and easy way to get a protein and nutrient-rich breakfast and can feel a little more indulgent than oats, especially if you get creative with your ingredients (think scallions and gruyere cheese).
But not all Mason jars are created equal, and depending on what you are making, the type of container matters. Firstly, make sure the jar you are using is glass and microwave-safe. For omelets, the best Mason jars are hands down the short 8 to 10-ounce ones with a wide mouth. This is because your eggs will cook faster in these ones than in the taller, more narrow jars. Of course, a wider mouth means easier access to your custom made omelet when you are multitasking in the car on your way to work. Whatever jar you choose to use, this breakfast is fast and easy. It takes about five minutes to prep and three minutes to cook.
How to make Mason jar omelets
Like all other Mason jar meals, you can get as creative as you want. Choose ingredients that will keep for a little longer if prepping for the week. Chopped carrots, onions, and bell peppers work well. For a more indulgent breakfast jar, shredded cheese and bacon or sausage are popular add-ins.
There are a few ways to make Mason jar omelets, but the main thing is to first prep your ingredients and load them into the bottom of the jar. Then add however many eggs you want, give it a shake, and use it within two to three days. Alternatively, you can prep the ingredients and wait to add the eggs at the time of cooking. This means you can keep your jars in the fridge for four to five days. If you want to save time, cook your Mason jar omelet at the same time as you prep, so all you have to do is reheat when ready to eat.
Cooking time in the microwave is three to four minutes. You can empty your Mason jar into a greased pan and cook it on the stovetop. It's also possible to bake it, but that will take around 30 minutes. If you are the type of person making Mason jar meals, it's unlikely you have time to spare.