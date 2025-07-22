Here's How Costco Shoppers Are Reacting To Its $2,000 Bottle Of Wine

One typically goes to Costco for a good bargain. This is true for buying bulk items, Kirkland brand items, and the iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda deal at the food court. Your Costco membership does grant discounts and deals on big-ticket items, too, so you might spend a few hundred bucks on an appliance when needed. Most of us are not on the hunt for a luxury item within the warehouse retailer — but if you are, know that it's possible to buy a $6,399 3-pack of wine there.

There are some amazing bargain wines at the warehouse retailer, and this is a membership incentive for a lot of shoppers. However, the $6,399 three-pack of Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon is not one of these bargains for most regular shoppers. Although Costco's average shopper does fall in the middle to high income category, spending several thousand dollars for a few bottles of wine is still a shocking prospect for many who are simply looking to snag a $15 bottle.

Screaming Eagle is a Napa Valley-based producer best known for its Cabernet Sauvignon wine. It's so exclusive, it is considered a "cult wine," which means it is a highly sought-after, top-quality wine with unique features that set it apart from the average product. In 1995, the winery made a name for itself when wine critic Robert Parker gave its vintage a near-perfect score of 99/100. Screaming Eagle now has a waiting list to make direct purchases, so the fact that this exclusive wine can be purchased at Costco, alongside other high-end bottles, is pretty incredible.