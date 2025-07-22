The Secret To Growing Perfect Parsley

Even though parsley is one of the easiest herbs to grow in your garden this summer, proper care can make a big difference. The first thing to keep in mind is location, which will change depending on whether you're growing your parsley indoors or outdoors. When growing parsley indoors, a bright windowsill works well. When growing it outdoors, just be sure to choose an area with plenty of sun, though it can also handle a little shade fairly well, too. When planting parsley outside, be sure to give the plants enough space; about 6 inches apart should do. Regardless of where it's planted, parsley needs four to six hours of direct sunlight daily.

Soil is the next aspect to consider. The ideal soil for parsley will drain easily. Well-draining soil will feel consistently moist but not soggy. Additionally, the soil should be nutrient-rich; this can be accomplished by adding a liquid fertilizer or compost. It's a good idea to dilute liquid fertilizers to half-strength to avoid reducing the flavor of the parsley. Fertilizer should be administered from spring to fall every four to six weeks around the base of the plant.

It is imperative that the herb not be allowed to dry out completely, so be sure to it water whenever the top of the soil becomes dry. Watering once a week at minimum is highly recommended. Lastly, be careful what you plant parsley with, as not understanding good versus bad companion plants is a common rookie mistake with your herb garden. Mint and lettuce can crowd it out, and it might cross-pollinate near dill, which is in the same family, impacting both herbs' quality.