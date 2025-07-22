Here's How To Order Vegan-Friendly Meals At Applebee's

If you're vegan and looking to dine out at Applebee's soon, don't worry, we've got you covered. Eating out as someone who avoids animal products is far from impossible, but it does take a little careful planning, which is better to do in advance if only to avoid holding up the rest of your party by asking a load of questions. The good news is that many of the tastiest sides and appetizers at Applebee's are quite adaptable, they may just need a small swap to get them to full vegan status. Pretzel sticks, for example, are good to go, you'll just need to ask your server to hold the cheese dip (or leave it for the rest of your table).

Obviously chips and guacamole are a no-brainer for vegans, and they also have a fully plant-based chipotle-lime salsa. You can order sides like the steamed broccoli if you just ask for it without butter, and you could also ask for salads made without dairy-filled dressings or added cheese, as your server will definitely be able to help you out with more basic vinaigrettes instead.

It really only takes a few little changes to pull together a pretty full meal from just the "sides" alone. Think of it like having an Applebee's tapas selection. And if you're curious what else could be tweaked, don't miss our list of every Applebee's appetizer, ranked — it's a great way to see what else might be vegan-friendly (or easily modified).