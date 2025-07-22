Why Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookies Vanished Completely

Few things are as exciting as Girl Scout Cookie season. The delicious array of confections only pops up once a year for a limited time and has something of a cult following. It's easy to see why, because the cookies taste great in more ways than one. You can eat them straight out of the box, pair the cookies with different types of cheese, or even stick them in the air fryer. With so many tasty flavors available, there's a Girl Scout Cookie for everyone, regardless of how you choose to enjoy them.

While the popularity of Girl Scout Cookies is undeniable, it's still possible for flavors to be left behind. Raspberry Rally is one of the most recent discontinuations, and for a rather unusual reason. Rather than being discontinued due to lack of popularity, Raspberry Rally cookies disappeared due to the fact that they were sold solely online. The cookies were released when the company wanted to try out online-only sales; but despite being loved by many, the cookie was discontinued in an effort to focus more on the classic flavors, like Thin Mints.

Currently, there's no indication that Raspberry Rally cookies will ever return, either online or in person. Although there are dupes of other Girl Scout Cookies out there, there doesn't appear to be a close equivalent of this specific flavor. Some copycat recipes have popped up online since the discontinuation if you're willing to put in the work, but beyond that, it would appear that Raspberry Rallies are gone for good.