Why Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookies Vanished Completely
Few things are as exciting as Girl Scout Cookie season. The delicious array of confections only pops up once a year for a limited time and has something of a cult following. It's easy to see why, because the cookies taste great in more ways than one. You can eat them straight out of the box, pair the cookies with different types of cheese, or even stick them in the air fryer. With so many tasty flavors available, there's a Girl Scout Cookie for everyone, regardless of how you choose to enjoy them.
While the popularity of Girl Scout Cookies is undeniable, it's still possible for flavors to be left behind. Raspberry Rally is one of the most recent discontinuations, and for a rather unusual reason. Rather than being discontinued due to lack of popularity, Raspberry Rally cookies disappeared due to the fact that they were sold solely online. The cookies were released when the company wanted to try out online-only sales; but despite being loved by many, the cookie was discontinued in an effort to focus more on the classic flavors, like Thin Mints.
Currently, there's no indication that Raspberry Rally cookies will ever return, either online or in person. Although there are dupes of other Girl Scout Cookies out there, there doesn't appear to be a close equivalent of this specific flavor. Some copycat recipes have popped up online since the discontinuation if you're willing to put in the work, but beyond that, it would appear that Raspberry Rallies are gone for good.
The rise and fall of Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookies
The Raspberry Rally cookie was released during the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. It was thin and crunchy, featuring raspberry flavoring coated in chocolate. It was meant to serve as a fruity sister cookie to Thin Mints. However, the fact that it was only available via online ordering through a specific link really caught consumers' attention.
The limited access combined with the cookie season craze resulted in Raspberry Rally cookies quickly selling out, and those who weren't able to order a box had to turn to resellers who were asking $200 for a single (originally $6) box. The absurdity of this price doesn't help the fact that any profit made from resold cookies didn't go to the Girl Scouts or their respective troops, ultimately defeating the point of selling the cookies in the first place.
The goal was to encourage e-commerce skills for Girl Scouts, but this aspect backfired for many troops. Younger Scouts often didn't have access to online sites or social media like their older counterparts, resulting in parents doing the selling for their children. Despite the cookie selling out, it was an unbalanced experience for the Girl Scouts, which is likely why the Raspberry Rally hasn't returned.