How Your Air Fryer Can Take Girl Scout Cookies To A Whole New Level
It's almost impossible to just walk past a table of Girl Scouts during cookie season. The irresistible treats only come around once a year, and who can deny the power of a stack of Thin Mints or a handful of Tagalongs? Despite the fact that they're near-perfect on their own, there's even a way to take your cookies to the next level using an air fryer. With a few select varieties and a tube of store-bought crescent rolls or biscuit dough, you can have warm, gooey cookie pockets that will wow a crowd or satisfy a craving for your favorite fair food like deep-fried Oreos.
The best cookie candidates for air frying are those that have some type of filling as well as a crunchy base, like Samoas (also called Caramel DeLites in places), Tagalongs, and Do-si-dos. When they're wrapped in a pocket of dough, the fillings melt, leaving a gooey center with a crunchy cookie. That's not to say other types of cookies won't work, you'll just need to add an extra ingredient so that they don't come out too dry.
How to air fry Girl Scout cookies
If you're ready for the air-fried Girl Scout cookie experience, all you have to do is wrap individual cookies with the dough and pop them in the fryer basket. Each tube of crescent roll dough can tackle at least eight individual cookies since the dough is divided into eight rolls. Just make sure that the cookies are completely covered with dough and the seams are pinched shut to seal so that none of the tasty filling can leak out. Cook them in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around eight minutes. The high heat of the fryer will get the outsides of the packet very crispy, so be sure to flip them halfway through so that they get brown on both sides.
If your favorite Girl Scout cookies don't have a filling, like Thin Mints, Trefoils, or Toffee-Tastic, you can still get in on the fun by adding something meltable to the mix before wrapping them in the dough. A teaspoon of strawberry or raspberry jam is great with Trefoils, for instance. Pairing Girl Scout cookies with cheese is also an option.
Once the cookies are finished in the air fryer, you can serve them as-is or sprinkle the top with some powdered sugar for a little extra pizazz. As you experiment with air-frying cookies, you'll find the flavor combinations that you like best. Plus, with this trick up your sleeve, you'll walk past a Girl Scout selling cookies again.