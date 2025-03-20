How Your Air Fryer Can Take Girl Scout Cookies To A Whole New Level

If you're ready for the air-fried Girl Scout cookie experience, all you have to do is wrap individual cookies with the dough and pop them in the fryer basket. Each tube of crescent roll dough can tackle at least eight individual cookies since the dough is divided into eight rolls. Just make sure that the cookies are completely covered with dough and the seams are pinched shut to seal so that none of the tasty filling can leak out. Cook them in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around eight minutes. The high heat of the fryer will get the outsides of the packet very crispy, so be sure to flip them halfway through so that they get brown on both sides.

If your favorite Girl Scout cookies don't have a filling, like Thin Mints, Trefoils, or Toffee-Tastic, you can still get in on the fun by adding something meltable to the mix before wrapping them in the dough. A teaspoon of strawberry or raspberry jam is great with Trefoils, for instance. Pairing Girl Scout cookies with cheese is also an option.

Once the cookies are finished in the air fryer, you can serve them as-is or sprinkle the top with some powdered sugar for a little extra pizazz. As you experiment with air-frying cookies, you'll find the flavor combinations that you like best. Plus, with this trick up your sleeve, you'll walk past a Girl Scout selling cookies again.