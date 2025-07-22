4 Best Boozes To Add To Cake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Booze and desserts have a long history together, whether it's a classic bourbon- or brandy-drenched fruit cake or a traditional rum cake. There are tons of ways to incorporate liquor into baked goods, including cakes, but you need to know what kind works best (and a few rules to follow to make sure your dessert is the best it can be). We tapped Kat Buckley, the United Kingdom-based blogger of The Baking Explorer (@thebakingexplorer on Instagram) and author of "Bakes that Break the Internet," to help us navigate the ins and outs of boozy baking.

To start, Buckley gave us a rundown on the best kinds of booze to add to cakes. It's a good range, including stout beer, cream liqueurs, amaretto, and brandy. They can be swapped out for another liquid in the recipe, can be added to buttercream frosting, or can be made into a syrup to brush on the cake after baking. "This way, you can make your favorite cake recipes as usual, but add that extra flavor without affecting the bake," Buckley exclusively told Chowhound.