The Budget-Friendly Way To Add A Touch Of Luxury To Open Shelves In Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen cabinets are necessary for storing anything from dinner plates to small appliances. But if you've been keeping up with trends, you might have noticed that open shelving has become a popular choice for storage. It offers a less closed-in feel, plus it gives homeowners a chance to show off those fun dinner plates and can be another way to squeeze some pops of color into the space. If you want to upgrade your kitchen shelving without breaking the bank, try adding railings to the front of the shelves for a more sophisticated look.

Known as a gallery rail, the feature comes in different materials, so you can choose which one best suits your kitchen's vibe. But true gallery rails can be pretty expensive, especially depending on the material, because you often have to buy the rails and posts separately. If you're looking for an easy way to save on a kitchen remodel, try DIY-ing your own gallery rails using anything from towel bars to lamp parts.