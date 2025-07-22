Who Makes Aldi Bourbon?

Although you need to know certain things before your first Aldi trip, those in the know can take advantage of the store's numerous bargain items (including Aldi's baking ingredients and frozen foods). Another affordable find is Samuel Joe's Straight Kentucky Bourbon, one of the chain's award-winning private-label spirits. Given its accolades, this bourbon makes one wonder whether Aldi produces it or if there's another wizard behind the curtain. The short answer is that Aldi doesn't own any distilleries, making it necessary to partner with a spirit maker. Since Aldi tends to keep the makers behind its many in-house brands a trade secret, the identity behind Samuel Joe's is unclear. That leaves everyone to connect the dots. One hint toward finding the distillery is knowing that while you can buy alcohol at Aldi in the United States, the grocer's American stores don't sell spirits.

Talking of Aldi's spirits, Samuel Joe's won a bronze medal in the 2024 International Wine and Spirits Competition's Bourbon – Straight category. When it comes to its maker, one might guess Jim Beam given its striking resemblances to Samuel Joe's label font and colors. However, while a bottle's label can be a decent indicator of its producer, the label is where this bourbon's Jim Beam similarities start and end. Instead, Aldi's long-standing partnership with West Cork Distillery provides a revealing clue. In addition to receiving praise for Samuel Joe's, Aldi has also gained attention for its collaboration with West Cork to produce Ardfallen Irish Whiskey. West Cork produced another award-winning bourbon, Day Star, for Aldi.