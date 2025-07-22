8 Foods You Can Bring Through Airport Security, For Better Or Worse

Airport security checkpoints and food are not a match made in heaven. With the Transportation Security Administration's notorious liquids rules still in place, you can only take 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) of anything that counts as "liquid" through security in your carry-on bag. Don't forget the lesser-known rule that all of your containers with liquids must fit in a 1-quart (946 milliliters) bag. When it comes to food, it's not always clear what's allowed under the rules.

Some things are obvious: Bread, for example, is very clearly a solid, so you can stuff your bag with as many pounds of it as you like. Soup, meanwhile, is obviously a liquid, so you can only bring 3.4 ounces of it (so little it's not worth the effort). However, some foods — peanut butter and jelly, for example — are ambiguous. After all, things with a creamy texture, such as hand moisturizer, are restricted under the liquid rules. It's not clear on which side of the TSA rules these kinds of creamy foods might fall (for the record, peanut butter is counted as a liquid, so you can't bring much of it).

So, here are eight foods that are definitively allowed past a TSA checkpoint without any repackaging into tiny 3.4-ounce containers. Bear in mind that this list only applies to carry-on luggage; pretty much all foods can be transported in your checked bags.