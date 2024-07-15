Is Peanut Butter A Liquid? Here's What The TSA Says

If you were planning on bringing your favorite supersized jar of Skippy in your carry-on through airport security, you might be wondering whether peanut butter counts as a solid, a liquid, or something in between. As it turns out, the TSA has given the question plenty of thought. In 2023, the agency put an end to the debate once and for all when it declared on X (formerly Twitter) that peanut butter is a liquid.

That means if the scanner finds the jar in your carry-on, be prepared for them to pull you aside for a very awkward chat about the reason you're trying to smuggle all-natural, extra-creamy peanut butter onto the plane. No matter what you tell them, though, in the end, you'll be given two choices: leave it with them to be disposed of later, or put it into your checked baggage.

If the ruling sounds absurd to you, you wouldn't be the only one to feel that way. However, the TSA has a very specific, unique definition of what a "liquid" is. According to spokesperson R. Carter Langston, in an email shared by the New York Times, the agency considers a substance a liquid: "If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it." And since peanut butter is spreadable ... well, it fits the bill for a liquid! So, anyone who still wants to bring the nutty condiment with them on their flight will have to pack accordingly.

