Does Panda Express Have Soup?

It's not clear when Panda Express first started offering soup, but in December 2014, the fast-casual Chinese chain took to X, then Twitter, to advertise its hot and sour soup, urging customers to come in for a warm bowl of the "made-from-scratch" dish. However, in the years since, the soup seems to have disappeared from the menu as social media users have inquired about what happened to it starting back in 2022. Some have even questioned whether it ever actually existed because they'd only ever heard about it. However, other Panda Express customers online shared in 2024 that the soup is still available at some locations.

Doing a quick Yelp search of a few locations across the United States, we were unable to find the soup offered on the menu, at least for online ordering. That said, the family-run Chinese restaurant that spawned a nationwide chain never announced that it had discontinued the soup, so it's possible it's still available at some locations — but it's not one of Panda Express' staple menu items like its famous orange chicken. Those who have tried the hot and sour soup containing tofu and mushrooms have said it's really good and expressed that they wish the chain would bring it back. Panda Inn, the sit-down restaurant that started it all, does have hot and sour soup on its menu. Its version boasts tofu, mushrooms, and bamboo shoots in a chicken broth with soy sauce and rice vinegar for umami.