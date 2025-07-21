Tomato paste is an excellent way to brighten up your cooking with both flavor and color. Check the packaging and you usually find a little label dubbing the Italian condiment "double-concentrated." This doesn't mean it's been focusing super-hard on a test in the fridge; it's actually all to do with the production process. Tomato paste is made by cooking down tomatoes to reduce water content. All double-concentrated means is that it has been reduced even more, often through being placed in evaporation tanks to further concentrate flavor. You might recognize double-concentrated paste for its bold flavor and signature dark-red hue. For instance, Mutti's double-concentrated tomato paste is made through heating crushed tomatoes at a high temperature, separating the liquid from the seed and skins, and then heating them again.

Don't confuse tubed tomato paste with the canned version. The tubes are more expensive, yes, but they're preserved with salt (which adds to the flavor) rather than citric acid. You can also keep tubes in the fridge without worrying about oxidization. You can intensify the taste of bog-standard canned tomatoes through cooking them down, but there's nothing like the tangy richness of tubed tomato paste.