The Best Way To Freeze Tomato Paste Ensures It's Easy To Use Later

Even home kitchens that constantly have something cooking may not use a ton of tomato paste. Whether canned or tubed, tomato paste simply doesn't factor into many typical weeknight dinners. This is also, ironically, why you might have multiple tubes in various stages of use or, just when you've gathered all the other ingredients for a traditional pizza sauce, you discover they're expired or that you've run out. But that marvel of engineering, the freezer, can save you from this unfortunate fate.

The thing is, though, you can't just throw a whole can of tomato paste in to freeze. For one, a sealed container could pop as the frigid temperature causes the paste to expand. A tube can crack, too, plus it would be a pain to try and squeeze out when you really need it. Instead, you'll want to portion out your tomato paste into cute little dollops for later use. You'll need to clear out some space in your freezer first, but you'll get some of it back in a couple of hours, and future you will enjoy tomato paste preparations uninterrupted.