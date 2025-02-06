The Best Way To Freeze Tomato Paste Ensures It's Easy To Use Later
Even home kitchens that constantly have something cooking may not use a ton of tomato paste. Whether canned or tubed, tomato paste simply doesn't factor into many typical weeknight dinners. This is also, ironically, why you might have multiple tubes in various stages of use or, just when you've gathered all the other ingredients for a traditional pizza sauce, you discover they're expired or that you've run out. But that marvel of engineering, the freezer, can save you from this unfortunate fate.
The thing is, though, you can't just throw a whole can of tomato paste in to freeze. For one, a sealed container could pop as the frigid temperature causes the paste to expand. A tube can crack, too, plus it would be a pain to try and squeeze out when you really need it. Instead, you'll want to portion out your tomato paste into cute little dollops for later use. You'll need to clear out some space in your freezer first, but you'll get some of it back in a couple of hours, and future you will enjoy tomato paste preparations uninterrupted.
How to portion tomato paste for posterity (or six months in the freezer)
That freezer space you allocated to this storage project is to accommodate a baking sheet, which is key to the most successful method for freezing tomato paste. It's the same approach you'd use for freezing lemons, cherry tomatoes, or anything you want to keep from clumping together. Sure, you could plop all your paste in an airtight container, but the sheet allows you to actually measure it out so you aren't chipping off approximate amounts later. First, line the baking sheet with parchment paper for easier cleaning and to guard against sticking. Then, oil a measuring spoon with a bit of extra virgin olive oil, as the paste can get tacky. A tablespoon size will likely be the most useful.
In the event you're using canned tomato paste, scoop it by the spoonful and transfer it to the lined sheet in even rows. Re-oil as needed. In the event you're working with a tube, you can measure the first portion with the spoon and freehand it from there, which is a little easier than negotiating the paste in and out of your measuring device. Once you've extracted every last bit, freeze it for at least two hours until it's hardened. Then, you can transfer the solid portions to a smaller, more pliable container like a dated resealable plastic bag to save space in your freezer. Like frozen pasta sauce, you should use your frozen tomato paste within six months.