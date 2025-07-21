What It Takes To Grow Bushier Parsley

Growing herbs at home can give you easier access to fresh herbs and all the deliciousness that comes with them. You can bake with fresh herbs, or add herbs to soups or any number of other recipes. Homegrown herbs can be truly versatile, so getting the most out of your herb plants is ideal.

Certain herbs like parsley can grow bushier with the right encouragement, which ultimately means more deliciousness for you in the end. It comes as a surprise to many, but regularly trimming your parsley plant can actually help maximize your harvest. Essentially, trimming helps encourage new leaves to grow, which eventually causes the plant to be bushier. It also helps promote a continuous supply of fresh parsley leaves instead of just a singular harvest.

It may sound unusual to prune herbs as the plants are already quite small in size, but not pruning leaves regularly is actually one of the most common rookie mistakes when growing herbs. Parsley is just one of the many herbs that thrives when its leaves are pruned, as trimming leads to a chemical response within the plant's branches that signals it's time for new growth. The trick is understanding how to properly trim parsley so you can get bushier parsley when it grows back.