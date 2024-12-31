When To Add Fresh Herbs To Your Soups

Adding a smattering of fresh herbs to a hearty soup is a great way to bring some brightness and lightness to a bowl. To preserve the integrity of these fragile ingredients, however, you have to be specific about when you them to the pot. As a general rule of thumb, you should always add fresh herbs to soup at the end of the cooking process.

Fresh herbs are delicate, and it doesn't take much to strip them of their flavor. Adding them into a soup too early will suck all the fine flavors and aromatics right out of the herbs. There might be no flavor left at all in the end, or only unsavory bitter notes hidden deep inside of the plant.

The fact is, some fresh herbs just don't hold well against high heat, which is why you should add them at the very end or save them to use as a garnish. So, whether you're adding fresh parsley to a basic, all-purpose tomato sauce or basil to a roasted butternut squash soup recipe, save that final touch of green for the end. If you're serving a cold soup like gazpacho, you might be able to add fresh herbs earlier in the process, as cold temperatures don't shock fragile herbs like hot broths do.