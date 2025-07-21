Does Mint Prefer A Sunny Or Shady Spot In Your Garden?

Mint is one of the most iconic herbs, and for good reason. Its refreshingly cool taste is useful in so many recipes, particularly drinks: Mint is a great herb for elevating lemonade, for example, and plays a key part in making mojitos. As such, it's easy to see why so many people have opted to grow mint at home to take advantage of its many uses.

Like many herbs, mint has its own unique set of wants and needs that help encourage its growth. The amount of sunlight provided is a crucial aspect for growing just about anything, and mint is no exception to that rule. Ideal conditions for growing mint call for full sun to partial shade, so there's some flexibility there at least; just make sure the herb has some access to sun since a fully shady spot doesn't work when growing mint. Thankfully, mint is one of the easiest herbs to grow in your garden this summer, so it can be rather forgiving and good for beginners to work with. Beyond sunlight, there are a few other conditions worth noting that can help you grow mint at home. Understanding how to care for mint can also help you avoid common rookie mistakes when growing herbs.