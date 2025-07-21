The Common Kitchen Tool You Should Never Use To Pull Food From The Air Fryer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Air fryers have become one of the most useful kitchen accessories. If you want yours to stay in good condition so that you can use it for many years to come, there may be mistakes you're making that damage your air fryer over time. You may not realize that using the wrong kind of tongs can ruin your air fryer.

Kitchen tongs are incredibly helpful for grabbing up those chicken wings, veggies, and whatever else you're cooking in your air fryer. But you should stay away from using metal tongs or any other type of metal, like forks or spatulas. It's one of the surest ways to cut the life of your air fryer short and even create a health risk. Metal tools can scratch up the nonstick surface inside the air fryer and even make them peel. This is problematic because the air fryer you own or the air fryer you're thinking of buying may be unsafe if the brand doesn't state that their machine features non-toxic materials. They may use PFAS, known as "forever chemicals," in their coating, which can get into your body if the air fryer is scratched. These chemicals have been linked to health conditions and environmental problems, and have even been called carcinogenic. For example, Teflon is a common chemical used to give cooking tools a nonstick surface and is considered a PFAS.