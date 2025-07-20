The Unexpected Tool That Makes Bagel Breakfast Sandwiches Easier To Prep

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to breakfast sandwiches, a bagel just takes it to new levels, doesn't it? Maybe it's the way an egg perfectly fits inside the round shape or maybe it's the chewiness of the bagel contrasting with all the sauce and flavor. But if there's one thing that's true about breakfast bagels, at least any decent ones, they are messy. And prepping them at home? Well, that's even messier. Until you start using a donut pan, that is.

Yes, a donut pan, that little mold usually reserved for sweet treats, can actually help transform your breakfast bagel into something much easier to prepare and eat. A standard non-stick donut pan, like Bellemain's steel bakeware, is the perfect mold in which to bake eggs, creating little round eggy patties that will slot perfectly into a bagel (say goodbye to yolk dripping down your hand). Crack an egg into each well, scramble or leave whole, and bake at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes until it's cooked through. Get creative by adding in spinach, mushrooms, grated cheese, or something even more unusual, like kimchi. Because why not? The world is your breakfast bagel. Finish it all off with the this three ingredient breakfast sandwich sauce, and suddenly you're a morning person.