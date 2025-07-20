How Gordon Ramsay Brings A Grilled Flavor To Corn (Without Stepping Outside)
When it comes to certain meals, like homemade barbecue, a tasty seafood boil — maybe even simple burgers — it seems like corn should always be on the menu. And when you need it fast for a side or as an ingredient in a salad or salsa, canned corn can work (and some canned corn is better than others), but it's just lacking character. If you're already grilling, you can follow Bobby Flay's simple hacks for perfectly grilled corn. But when you're working strictly in the kitchen, and you want perfectly roasted, smoky and chewy corn, what do you do?
Follow Gordon Ramsay's advice and grill your corn directly on the stovetop. It's super simple, and similar to how you might roast peppers to get more depth of flavor for a smoky salsa. Ramsay explains the process in an Instagram reel. You simply pour a little olive oil over a full ear of corn, then rub it with salt and pepper and put it directly onto an open flame on the stove.
In Ramsay's version, the flame fully engulfs the corn, but if yours sits atop the grate and is still getting flame, it will work just fine. The kernels will start popping as it cooks, and it will get black, but don't worry, it's not burnt. Simply turn the corn with tongs as it cooks on each side. As Ramsay says, "The smell and the flavor is amazing." And it truly is. Once cooked, the corn is ready to eat. Or you can halve the ears, then slice off the kernels to use in other recipes.
Some tips and ideas for kitchen-grilling corn, Gordon Ramsay-style
First of all, if you're not entirely practiced at choosing corn, but you prefer the fresh, unshucked ears, follow the silk test to buy the best corn for grilling. You want the silks (the little hairs coming out of the top of the husk) to be golden or light brown and smooth, rather than dark and clumpy, and the husks should be bright green, rather than yellow or brown. Tongs work great for turning the corn, but you can even poke a skewer in the bottom and turn it by hand, just like on the outdoor grill.
While the kernels will definitely blacken while they cook, they should still be chewy with a bit of volume and not completely dry and flat. If you'd prefer not to put the corn directly on your stovetop, a Topyond Corn Grill could work great, and it encloses four ears to spread across multiple flames.
Gordon Ramsay likes this method for a corn salsa, and it's perfect for a grilled shrimp tacos with avocado-corn salsa recipe. The smoky corn imparts flavor (and color) that you just couldn't get from canned corn. You can add home-grilled corn to a simple pico de gallo or black bean salsa for a quick and easy appetizer, or make a simple creamy dip with mayo, sour cream, shredded cheddar, and jalapeños. It makes a great topper to almost any salad, but it's perfectly acceptable to enjoy on the cob with a little butter. You can get the backyard barbecue feel any time of the year — or even if you don't have a backyard. Gordon Ramsay's indoor grilled corn is incredibly versatile, and it only takes a few minutes to get that unforgettable, charred, smoky flavor.