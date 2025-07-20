How Gordon Ramsay Brings A Grilled Flavor To Corn (Without Stepping Outside)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to certain meals, like homemade barbecue, a tasty seafood boil — maybe even simple burgers — it seems like corn should always be on the menu. And when you need it fast for a side or as an ingredient in a salad or salsa, canned corn can work (and some canned corn is better than others), but it's just lacking character. If you're already grilling, you can follow Bobby Flay's simple hacks for perfectly grilled corn. But when you're working strictly in the kitchen, and you want perfectly roasted, smoky and chewy corn, what do you do?

Follow Gordon Ramsay's advice and grill your corn directly on the stovetop. It's super simple, and similar to how you might roast peppers to get more depth of flavor for a smoky salsa. Ramsay explains the process in an Instagram reel. You simply pour a little olive oil over a full ear of corn, then rub it with salt and pepper and put it directly onto an open flame on the stove.

In Ramsay's version, the flame fully engulfs the corn, but if yours sits atop the grate and is still getting flame, it will work just fine. The kernels will start popping as it cooks, and it will get black, but don't worry, it's not burnt. Simply turn the corn with tongs as it cooks on each side. As Ramsay says, "The smell and the flavor is amazing." And it truly is. Once cooked, the corn is ready to eat. Or you can halve the ears, then slice off the kernels to use in other recipes.